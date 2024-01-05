Tua Tagovailoa is a better quarterback than he is given credit for
Tua Tagovailoa gets a lot of vitriol that he doesn't deserve and some that he does but he is much better at being a QB than we have seen.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa does have problems with his game but they are correctable and again, time cures a lot of those issues.
Earlier in the week we looked at the hiccups in Tua's game. Some of those issues can be helped by better offensive line play but we can't rule out coaching either.
Mike McDaniel is still learning how to be a head coach and he has a big problem with delivery. Getting plays in on time, use of timeouts, and he has called some absolutely mind-boggling plays in the red zone. McDaniel needs to be better as well.
When I look at Tua I see a guy that gets erratic when the play breaks down in front of him. I see a guy who isn't sure where to go with the ball. He doesn't do well off-script. Part of that could be the concern for his own health.
Tua doesn't bring it up and he shouldn't but this is the first year he will start every regular season game and if he could start his first playoff game a week later. In the back of his mind, he has to remember what he went through last year. When that leaves his mind, he will be better. He will start making bigger plays because he won't play self-protected nearly as much.
In the pocket, it makes far more sense to fall to the ground. Tom Brady did it his whole career. There are times when you simply take the sack and move on to the next play but with Tua, once he gets his confidence back 100%, he will see options to take off and make big plays with his legs. He will escape a collapsing pocket, move outside, and hold the ball a little longer to let things develop.
For all the talk about what Tua does wrong, he does a lot of things right and he has the ability to take his game to another level. Can he? Will he? Those are questions that can't be answered until we see him with better decisions being made around him.
QBs are not great without good WRs in most cases. Even Payton Manning needed top wideouts. Great QBs need better-than-average offensive lines. Tom Brady always had a great offensive line in front of him. Great QBs need to have good coaching too and right now, McDaniel is still learning.
There is a lot of things to see in Tua that are not on the surface and right now, it would be great to see him step up and take control of the roster heading into the postseason and use his talent to mask the areas of the offense that are not up where they should be.