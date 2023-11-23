Tua Tagovailoa is better than most QBs even on a bad day
After the less-than-stellar performance by Tua Tagovailoa against the Raiders, has his stock started to fall?
The Miami Dolphins beat the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, 20-13 but Tua Tagovailoa wasn't playing his best football and while he statistically didn't look bad, it wasn't one of his better games this season.
Tua looked uncomfortable throughout the game. He turned the ball over and his throws were not as sharp as they have been earlier in the year.
On the other hand, even though this was not a typical Tua game, he still put numbers that most quarterback couldn't do in their best game. In the Raiders match, he posted 325 passing yards and delivered two touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill and Salvon Ahmed.
But where is Tua compared to the other quarterbacks?
If we look at the passing yards stats, Tua is ranked third, behind rookie CJ Stroud and Sam Howell. Tua has 2,934 passing yards, 28 yards less than the Houston Texans QB, and 105 less than Howell.
However, he is ranked higher than players like Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, who were supposed to dominate these stats.
In touchdown passes, Tagovailoa is ranked second behind Josh Allen but that separation in only one score. Allen has 22 and Tua has 21. Completing the rank, we have four quarterbacks, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Russell Willson, with the same amount of touchdown passes, 19 in total.
So, what are these stats telling us about Tua?
Simply put, Tua, even on an off day is putting up better numbers that most of the other NFL QBs including some of the best QBs in the league.