Tua Tagovailoa is drawing MVP talk but is he really the best QB in the league right now?
The Tua Tagovailoa MVP talk is circulating and it has only been two weeks of football. Is it premature? Is he the best QB in the NFL? That's a lofty expectation and a bold statement.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is leading the NFL in passing yards. He has led the Miami Dolphins to two opening road game victories. He has won while leaning on Tyreek Hill and has won without Hill's 200 yard contributiions.
Tua Tagovailoa is an early favorite to be the NFL MVP of 2023 and betting sites want you to buy in because the season ahead is a very long one and a lot can happen between now and week 18.
What we have seen from Tua so far this year is incredibly different from even a year ago. He is moving around the pocket like a seasoned veteran who has done it his whole career. Something he didn't look comfortable doing last year.
His offensive line is providing adequate protection and when he has been hit, his off-season martial arts work seems to be paying off as he has avoided having his head hit the turf. All of that is great but are we seriously to believe that right now, Tua is the best QB in the NFL?
If we look specifically at statistics, the answer is yes but did we lose Patrick Mahomes or is the 1-1 Chiefs record the reason he is not in the early season discussions? What about Josh Allen or Kirk Cousins who are both putting up big numbers?
Cousins is leading a team with no wins yet this year and Allen has more turnovers than touchdowns.
Brock Purdy? Dak Prescott maybe? We know that Joe Burrow isn't being discussed, no one knows what is going on with the Bengals right now. Justin Herbert was a pre-season favorite and that has waned considerably as well.
The reality is, right now, Tua is the best candidate for the MVP after two weeks. He is playing well and his team is playing well around him. Tua isn't winning because of the system, he is winning because he is leading the team.
Right now, today, after two weeks, the answer to the question of the best QB in the NFL is 100% Tua Tagovailoa because he is the most consistent and is succeeding.
The biggest threat to Tua's MVP chances right now may very well be Tyreek Hill who is gaining attention as well but if Hill does enough to get votes, it will not be at the cost of Tua but at the expense of the other QBs who may be vying for the honor later in the year.
The biggest reality of all of this is simple. It is too early to think about MVP accolades and awards. It's too early to think about the Super Bowl or even the playoffs. The only thing imortant is the next game and this week, that is the Denver Broncos.
If Tua can play well against Denver his next test is the Bills in Orchard Park, New York. That will be a test. And then then next one and the one after that.
Is Tua in the running for the league MVP? Of course he is and he is deserving but that is 16 more weeks away.