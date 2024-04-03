Tua Tagovailoa is getting help from this former Dolphins QB bust to improve
By Brian Miller
Last year the Miami Dolphins starting QB, Tua Tagovailoa, turned to martial arts to help him avoid concussions. This year he is relying on a former Dolphins draft bust.
While Tua continues to train with PERFORM in South Florida, it has been reported that the quarterback is flying across the country to work with southern California company, 3DQB.
3DQB has worked previously with several top NFL QBs including Tom Brady and Drew Brees as well as Lamar Jackson, Matt Stafford, and Jared Goff.
The coaching will come from Adam Dedeaux, Tom House, and former Miami Dolphins 2nd round draft pick, John Beck.
Beck was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Beck was supposed to be the QB of the Dolphins future but instead, he played in five games, starting four, and losing all of them. After the season, Beck was waived and signed by the Ravens. The Ravens traded him to Washington in early August of 2010.
One year was enough for Washington and Beck was released. In 2012, he resurfaced with the Texans but didn't make their roster.
While Beck may not be a great NFL QB, he does apparently come with a high level of respect for his helping QBs with their mechanics. The 3DQB website lists mechanics and motion, nutrition, strength, and mental awareness as what they focus on.
Beck has developed a well-respected reputation within this industry. Hopefully, the former Dolphins QB can help Tua turn another corner in his production and mental acuity.