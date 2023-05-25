Tua Tagovailoa is wearing a helmet cam and some Miami Dolphins fans are having a fit
By Brian Miller
During the Miami Dolphins recent OTAs, fans have noticed that Tua Tagovailoa has been wearing a small camera on the side of his helmet so naturally, there is a contingent of Tua haters who are jumping all over this.
Certainly, the use of a camera is a beneficial addition to any quarterback. Following practice sessions, Tua can review the camera footage and see what he may have missed and relate that to the decision he made. Conversely, coaches can also breakdown what Tua's reads were and work toward correcting any issues.
Seeing what Tua sees from the field is something that coaches will benefit greatly from and there is big teaching opportunity. Still, some fans don't see the benefit and instead are using it to fuel their negativity.
Yes, we still live in a time where Tua Tagovailoa is still the worst thing to happen to Miami. To those fans, they are laughing at the Dolphins and Tua for wearing the camera. "Could you imagine if Justin Herbert was doing this? Dolphins fans would be laughing." "This just proves that Tua is not a franchise QB."
In reality, it is a perfect addition to the game of football. Even former Dolphins great O.J. McDuffie chimed in saying he wished he had one when he was playing. That extra "second" he might gain an edge with another perspective.
If something so simple can improve the performance of any player why would you not take that angle or approach? Why would you not use it? It makes far too much sense and it is good to see the Dolphins doing whatever they can to get the best out of their quarterback.