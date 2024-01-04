Tua Tagovailoa joins the Miami Dolphins elite with first Pro Bowl nod
Tua Tagovailoa was named the AFC Pro Bowl starting quarterback on Wednesday night and that puts him in elite company.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa leads the entire NFL in passing yards this year. With one game to go, he should finish as the league leader. It earned him his first Pro Bowl birth.
Tua has thrown for 4,451 yards this year and he may need to throw for more than 500 on Sunday to beat the Bills. The yardage and his play this year was enough to get him into the NFL Pro Bowl for the first time. This puts him in elite company.
The Miami Dolphins have only had two QBs voted into the Pro Bowl. Bob Griese and Dan Marino. Ryan Tannehill made the Pro Bowl roster they year after being traded to the Titans.
Tua's inclusion on this year's Pro Bowl roster isn't a surprise but he is also the first team QB which is somewhat of a surprise. Tua led fan voting nearly from the start.
Interestingly enough, for the first time since 1973, the Dolphins will have two RBs on the Pro Bowl roster. Raheem Mostert and Alec Ingold both are making their first appearances as well. With Tyreek Hill also heading to Orlando, Miami will have three starters at the skill positions.
Miami would love it if their players never made it to the games. If they don't, it would be because they are heading to the Super Bowl instead. That's a long way off.
For now, the recognition was nice but the Dolphins have a bigger picture ahead of them. They face the Bills on Sunday. The AFC East is on the line.