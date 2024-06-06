Tua Tagovailoa jokes continue to get Dolphins fans in an uproar for no reason
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had a little fun taking jabs at Tua Tagovailoa and his recent weight loss. That has made fans get all worked up for no reason. People need to relax.
Hill specifically said that when he saw Tagovailoa at the Pro Bowl, that he was looking quite 'fat.' He even joked that his QB looks like he has taken Ozempic, the weight loss pill that has gone crazy across the nation. Waddle also commented on Tagovailoa's new slim down look and said he thinks his quarterback needs to eat more.
Everyone has noticed the Tua Tagovailoa transformation this offseason
Clearly, Tagovailoa's teammates are having fun with him, and there is no question that Tua has slimmed down considerably from his playing weight last year. In fact, it has been reported that he has dropped around pounds. The slimmer look has been a big attention draw this offseason.
Dolphins fans, however, have found another reason to take up sides in the ongoing debate.
Dolphins fans have issues when it comes to Tagovailoa and the only thing both sides can do together is attack those that stay neutral in the middle. The former first-round pick has always been polarizing since he joined the Dolphins and entered the NFL. Had the Dolphins drafted Justin Herbert, there would have been arguing there as well.
Tagovailoa gained weight last year, as he worked to protect himself from the concussions he suffered in 2022. He also took classes in martial arts in an effort to teach himself how to fall better. It all paid off and now he is hoping to regain his mobility and speed that he had when he entered the league.
The Dolphins quarterback has been through a lot in his career. He entered the league and is still rehabbing the hip injury he suffered in Alabama. As a result, he was hesitant during his rookie season. The following year, he endured Brian Flores' issues and the rumors that he could be replaced by a coach who didn't like him. That led to 2022 and the concussions. Last year was a great season that included starts in all 17 games and leading the league in passing yards.
Tagovailoa is likely to get a new contract this offseason, and it will be interesting to see how the 2024 campaign pans out for him. He continues to trend upward and has improved each season with the Dolphins.