Tua Tagovailoa leaps Patrick Mahomes as favorite in latest NFL MVP odds
There's a new favorite to win the NFL MVP award this season, and he can further his case in Week 9.
Throughout the duration of the NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes have flip-flopped back and forth atop the odds to win NFL MVP.
After sitting in second behind Mahomes for the past two weeks, Tua has re-taken the lead after the Dolphins big win against the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs tough loss to the Denver Broncos. Let's take a look at the latest odds.
NFL MVP Odds
Tagovailoa holds the top spot at +370 odds of being named NFL MVP. That means a $100 bet on him to achieve the feat would win you a profit of $370. If you take +370 odds and translate them to implied probability, Tua has a 21.28% chance of winning the award.
Patriots Mahomes is still close behind at +400, an implied probability of 20%.
There's no arguing that Tua has the more impressive passing numbers. He's averaging 302.0 passing yards per game, compared to Mahomes at 282.3. He also has three more touchdown passes and one less interception. If there is one big advantage that Mahomes has, it's been his ability to take off and run. He has 234 rushing yards on the season while Tua only has 26.
It's not just Tua and Mahomes who are in the race for the MVP. Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson have entered the conversion as well, just right behind the top two players at +425 and +600 odds respectively. Hurts has lead the Eagles to the best record in the NFL so far this season, while Jackson is finally starting to look like his 2019 MVP form again.
Tagovailoa could really take a step in the MVP race if he beats Mahomes in Week 9 when the Dolphins take on the Chiefs in Germany. That would move Miami ahead of Kansas City in the standings in the AFC.
