Tua Tagovailoa listed as favorite in latest NFL MVP odds
Tua Tagovailoa is the new betting favorite to be named the 2023 NFL MVP.
It's been a dream start to the 2023 season for the Miami Dolphins. Not only are they 2-0 with wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, but their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has taken over as the betting favorite to win NFL MVP.
NFL MVP odds
After being listed at +2200 to win NFL MVP at the start of the season, it has taken just two games for Tua to leap frog the names above him, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Jalen Hurts.
He'll now enter Week 3 as the +550 favorite, which gives him an implied probability of 15.38%.
At his current odds, a $100 bet would win you a profit of $550 if he wins the award.
Tua had a historic Week 1 performance, tossing for 466 yards and three touchdowns. His Week 2 performance wasn't quite as electric, but he was still extremely effective against a stout Patriots defense. He threw for 249 yards and a touchdown while completing 70% of his passes.
If there's one yellow flag about his season so far, it's that he's thrown an interception in each of the first two weeks. With that being said, it's certainly not something to be too concerned about yet.
The Dolphins now get to head back to Florida for their home opener in Week 3 when they welcome the Denver Broncos to Miami. The Dolphins are set as 6.5-point favorites.
If you want to bet on Tua to win MVP, I'd recommend doing it sooner rather than later. If he keeps up this level of production, his odds are only going to get shorter which will make his betting value disappear.
