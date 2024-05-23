Tua Tagovailoa looks like a totally different man thanks to his body transformation
While the NFL offseason allows players to rest up on the golf course and chow down their favorite foods, it appears Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa decided to have a different focus for himself in recent months. At the Pro Bowl, let's be honest, Tagovailoa looked a bit out of shape.
However, that's no longer the case. Since then, Tagovailoa has been on his grind in the weight room and with his nutritionist to try and get his mind and body right for the 2024 campaign. The hard work has paid off, with the former first-round pick losing 10-15 pounds. With Tagovailoa showing up to OTAs, his body transformation was nothing short of head-turning:
Mike McDaniel has been impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's offseason weight loss
Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passing yards last season, is looking pretty darn lean these days. As head coach Mike McDaniel put it, his quarterback is looking 'svelte' and no one can argue with him there. With the weight loss, the hope is that Tagovailoa will be able to be a bit more agile and get himself out of the pocket when things collapse.
The star Dolphins QB is coming off an incredible season for Miami, throwing for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns. Unfortunately for Tua and Co., the Dolphins didn't win the AFC East and they suffered a Wild Card Round loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City.
However, a new and improved Tagovailoa is here to try and bring home a division title and help this team go on a deep postseason run. Will he be doing so under a new contract? In recent weeks, a lot of talk has been focused on Tagovailoa and Chris Grier trying to get an extension done.
Tagovailoa had skipped some voluntary offseason workouts, but he silenced a lot of his haters when he showed up for Day 1 of OTAs. Those same haters had to be pretty stunned to see how in shape he was looking too. Tagovailoa is known for his work ethic and that has been put on full display thanks to his new body.