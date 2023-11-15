Tua Tagovailoa nearly unrecognizable after his bye-week makeover
Tua Tagovailoa has a new look as the Miami Dolphins head into the second half of their season, surprising many of the media at his press conference.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa has a new look, maybe he is just trying to get in character for the upcoming HBO Hard Knocks: In Season debut. His bye week was apparently eventful.
Tua is almost unrecognizable with his new makeover and admittedly, I had to do a double-check to make sure this wasn't som AI invented alternate universe.
I'm not sure what is more interesting here, the rows on his head or the nearly full beard on his chin!
One thing is certain, he looks like he had some fun with the bye-week time off and now, he is ready to rock it on and off the field (saying this in a really bad runway model announcer's voice).
Hopefully, the rows aren't too tight but seriously, Tua is ready to get back to work and the rest of the Dolphins are as well. There is a game this week and hopefully every week between now and the Super Bowl...except the first round of the playoffs, the Dolphins should get that second bye week.
Miami, 6-3, will host the Raiders on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Raiders will arrive on a two-game win streak with the hopes of shutting down the Dolphins Tua-led offense.
Miami enters the game with River Cracraft back from IR and a potential return of RB DeVone Achane who is now eligible to return after the 21-day window was activated.
Miami released their first injury report of the week. Braxton Berrios, Chase Claypool, Robert Hunt, Alec Ingold, Robert Jones, and Durham Smythe all did not practice.
Terron Armstead, Raheem Mostert, and Achane, were limited. Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips, and Jaylen Waddle were full participants.