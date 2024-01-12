Tua Tagovailoa nominated for 2023 Fedex Air Player of the Year
He's up against San Francisco's Brock Purdy and Dallas' Dak Prescot.
In case you had spent all week wondering when Fedex was going to announce their end-of-season, voted-on-Twitter awards, don't worry: they're here. On Thursday afternoon, the shipping company announced the nominations for the prestigious awards, and fortunately for Miami fans, the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa made the list:
For whatever it's worth (just kidding we know what it's worth), Tua's a worthy inclusion. This season, he set a career-high in passing yards (4624), touchdowns (29), and completion percentage (69.3). In fact, no one in the NFL had more passing yards than Tua, which then makes it seem like the award for "best player whose performance is based in passing yards" a fairly easy call. But, as of Thursday afternoon, Tua's running in a distant second (25%) behind Dak Prescott (53%). At least he's not last? Ultimately, the Tua and the Dolphins probably have bigger things to worry about, like "how to beat a team with a winning record" and "how to deal with sub-zero windchills for 60 minutes while being repeatedly hit by the best athletes in the world." But after that, the Fedex Air Player of the Year is probably third.