Tua Tagovailoa opens 2024 season as 11th ranked MVP candidate in the NFL
The Miami Dolphins will need to worry more about winning games late in the season rather than MVP considerations and 2,000 yards.
By Brian Miller
With the 2023 NFL season now part of history, the attention has turned to 2024 where, naturally, talk of MVP and odds to win it are already on the books.
I don't bet on anything but myself. I lose a lot and that's o.k. While I am joking, I truly don't bet on sports but seeing that the early odds for league MVP in 2024 have come out, it's hard not to wonder why Tua is ranked so low.
It makes sense that Patrick Mahomes is at the top of the list. He has a +620 chance to take home the award that was given to Lamar Jackson this year. In 2nd, Josh Allen with a +780 chance.
It is funny because Allen has yet to progress the Bills deep into the playoffs in any season. Joe Burrow comes in at 3rd and then Lamar Jackson. While I can get the top 5, it is the next five that have me scratching my head.
I realize this is all nothing more than an effort to get people to throw money around with a shot of winning more but the latest models have C.J. Stroud, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, and Jalen Hurts all over Tua Tagovailoa.
Each of those QBs is given a +1600 or better chance. Tua comes in at a whopping +2360. Again, I'm not a betting man but that seems like a huge divide between Tua and Hurts. In fact, Matt Stafford is less than 100 behind Tua.
