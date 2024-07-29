Tua Tagovailoa quote on holding himself accountable is massive for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa knows what it means to get a big contract extension. He also knows that this offense is going to ride on his shoulders. Tua needs to become a leader, and it seems that he understands how things need to be moving forward.
Speaking with the media, the standout quarterback acknowledged that he is now the "highest-paid employee in this offense" and that he has to get "his whatever together" and get the Dolphins moving in the right direction.
Tagovailoa is spot on here, and he will need to be accountable for what happens next. The Miami Dolphins are investing their future in the signal-caller, and that also comes with the realization that with a huge contract comes pitfalls, such as finding more expensive players with big contracts. That won't be easy for Chris Grier moving forward. Because of that, the team's AFC East division championship hopes, playoff successes, and of course a possible Super Bowl run are all on Tua. Miami will go as far as he can lead them.
Tua Tagovailoa knows there's extra pressure on him to deliver for the Miami Dolphins
What should make fans excited is that Tagovailoa has improved considerably since the arrival of Mike McDaniel. That isn't something that should go unnoticed. He was decent enough before he arrived, but things went to another level when McDaniel took over.
Now, Tagovailoa has to reciprocate that support and take McDaniel's offense to new heights. Tua realizes that he is now "the" guy in Miami. The questions about his future are gone and now he can sit down and become the leader that he has to be.
Listening to his teammates talk about him over the last two months clearly shows how much they respect and want to ride with Tagovailoa and it should be noted that players don't talk about stuff like that publicly when they don't believe it. Tagovailoa knows people will be ready to be all over him if he doesn't deliver for this team, but his work ethic won't be impacted now that he has a $212.4 million deal to his name.