Tua Tagovailoa remains unbeaten against the Patriots and Jets but the Bills are a different story
For all the negativity that Tua Tagovailoa receives, he still owns all but one team in the AFC East. He will get a chance to change that narrative as well in week 18.
By Brian Miller
It's hard to believe that Tua Tagovailoa has only been with the Miami Dolphins for four seasons. Since the arrival of Mike McDaniel, Tua has looked and acted like a completely different QB. That shouldn't be a surprise when a system is tailored to fit a player's strengths.
Tua has played against the Jets five times in his career and has yet to lose to them.
In that span of games, Tua has thrown 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, he has been sacked six times but his overall rating is 97.8 according to StatMuse.com.
The Jets have given up 945 yards to Tua but it should be noted that in his first game against the Jets in 2020, he threw only two passes, both completions for 9 yards in mop-up duty.
On Sunday, Tua extended that streak to reach five games and it was his 3rd best statistical outing against the Jets.
Against the Patriots, Tua has played in six games against the Belichick-led Patriots. He has won all of those as well. He has more than 1,200 yards passing and a 7-4 TD-to-interception ratio with a 92.2 rating.
The Bills? That is a different story. Tua has played the Bills six times in his career and has one victory under his belt. In that 2022 game, you remember, "The one with all the sunshine", Tua threw for 186 yards and a touchdown.
Buffalo has owned the Dolphins in the last six meetings and earlier this year they were blown out in Orchard Park. Miami will face the Bills again in week 18 in what is looking more and more like an AFC East winner-take-all game.
For now, the Dolphins only need to worry about the Dallas Cowboys but after the sweep of both the Patriots earlier in the season and the Jets on Sunday, Miami's biggest task will be to split with Buffalo.