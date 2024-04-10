Tua Tagovailoa's extension with Miami remains a debate but it will get done
By Brian Miller
There have been reports that Tua Tagovailoa has stated the contract negotiations are progressing well but nothing is imminent.
What we do have instead, is a lot of division among the fan base, a lot of division in the media, and maybe the Dolphins have a little concern as well.
Miami may not get a deal done until after June 1st. That would make sense as an additional $18 million will become available to spend. The Dolphins have to do their due diligence on this and Tua has to be comfortable with what he is receiving.
The deal will be a four or five-year contract and will be structured in a way that gives the Dolphins protection in the later years of that deal while giving Tua more security in the front. At the core of the entire issue, however, isn't winning vs. losing. It's health.
Health is important and while Tua finished the 2023 season without any problems, that doesn't mean the situation of 2022 isn't a talking point. It should be. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, it likely will not impact the extension. They can talk about it, but the numbers will still come in around $50 million per year.
In this era of the NFL, the QB money will continue to rise and that isn't going to change for a QB who has one playoff appearance. He is considered the present and future of the Dolphins organization and they will pay for that.
While some in the media believe the Dolphins should and even will wait until next year and allow him to play under the 5th year option, that is an extremely risky proposition for both sides. Miami, however, could be the victor if Tua played exceptionally well and led them into the postseason. In that scenario, the Dolphins would be thrilled to pay him more than what he would be paid on a deal this year but for Tua, it would be too risky.
There is a lot of time between now and the start of training camp and I would imagine that this will come to an end before the calendar flips from July to August.