Tua Tagovailoa says retirement was an option but what if it happens again?
Tua Tagovailoa spoke with the media on Wednesday and was asked about his concussions last season but more specifically about retiring.
Tua said that the last four months have 't been easy considering the way the season ended, as well as his season but he said the team is excited for the new year. But was retirement considered last year? He says it was.
"Yeah, I think I considered it for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kinds of conversations. But really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do. And yeah, I mean it’s my health, it’s my body, and I feel like this is what’s best for me and my family. "- Tua Tagovailoa Via Miami Dolphins media
First, Dolphins fans shouldn't be too concerned. Any smart athlete should go through the thought process of leaving the game after sustaining serious or potentially serious injuries. The fact that Tua sat down with his family and discussed the options of his future is what he needed to do.
Tua has the support of his family but the bigger question is what happens if Tua endures another season like last year? Would that change?
Speculating on the future is difficult enough but for Tua, the idea of retiring for his health may never be out of the question if he continues to endure head injuries.
He is aware of his health and it is something that he will continue to analyze. Clearly, as he said, he loves the game of football and for now, there is no concerns over more concussions. Tua will wear a new helmet moving forward that is supposed to help prevent concussions and he continues his training in martial arts to help when he falls. Something he is hoping to become a natural mechanism of self awareness and prevention.
Tua is taking measures to improve his health and also said that neurologists he spoke with have told him there is no concerns for repeated concussions due to what he experienced last year.