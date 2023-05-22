Tua Tagovailoa takes the field for the first time since his concussion in December
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins begin a big round of OTAs starting today and for the first time since last December, Tua Tagovailoa will take part in team drills.
Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network mentioned this nugget earlier today on Twitter. Tagovailoa suffered his second confirmed concussion just prior to the end of the first half against Green Bay and subsequently missed the rest of the season following the loss to the Packers.
Tua, as we all can easily recall, was the subject of speculation regarding the 2023 season and beyond, but here we are, Tua is back behind center and gearing up for the 2023 season.
OTAs will not be conducted with contact or any pads but this is the first time Tua will get practice work in officially with his newer receivers in situational football.
For other players, the battle for a roster spot will also begin. Chosen Anderson vs. Cedrick Wilson vs. Erik Ezukanma and of course, the first of Braxton Berrios against defenders.
Wolfe also mentioned Andrew Van Ginkel and Vic Fangio's defensive system. AVG could have played elswhere in 2023 but he opted to stay in Miami on a one-year deal. If AVG fits well into Fangio's system, we can expect a longer extension at some point.
It will be interesting to see how Fangio uses Van Ginkel. Wolfe also explained a little more about the MLB spot for AVG
While Van Ginkel has been good in getting pressure on the quarterback, if he can slide inside and still make impactful plays, the Dolphins will have a high-energy football player that can move around the field well. Fangio knows who to get the most of his players and for AVG it could be the ticket to his longer contract.
The Dolphins will hold sessions this week and again next week. They will have a mandatory mini-camp and an OTA session on June 2nd. Then the long break will give the players almost two months off before training camp in late July begins.