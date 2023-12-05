Tua Tagovailoa vs. Tyreek Hill for MVP is a real argument people are having
It is all types of awesome that the Miami Dolphins have not one, but two MVP candidates on their team. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.
By Matt Serniak
This season has brought so much to us massively tortured Miami Dolphins fans. The team is 9-3 and currently the #1 seed in the AFC. Yes, there are five weeks left and anything can happen but I was four years old back in 1990 the last time the Dolphins were #1 this late in the season.
With the next two weeks against the Titans and Jets, both at home, the Miami Dolphins have a very real chance to go 11-3 with three to play two of which are at home as well.
But what I really enjoy is that the talking heads aren't exactly talking too much about the team and are instead focusing on who is the more deserving MVP candidate between Tua Tagovailo and Tyreek Hill.
I know what you're thinking. Shouldn't they be talking about the entire team instead of just two guys? Normally, I would say yes but I don't want the team and what they have going lately to be a topic of discussion. I'd rather the team gets backburnered a little bit longer. I'd rather the team gets talked about after they beat Dallas on Christmas Eve.
For now, I'm all about this wonderful distraction that is who should be the MVP between Tua and Tyreek dominating the airwaves. It's fun and when will there be another time when the Dolphins have two legit MVP candidates? Probably next year if we're being honest but that's not the point.
Personally, I couldn't care less if Tua or Tyreek wins the MVP. What does it change for me? Sure, it be cool if one of them did it but I'm not in the business of arguing with everyone about making sure my guy gets the proper justice he deserves. That's for Bills fans who want to make sure their guy Josh Allen gets what they think he deserves which is a prudent amount of media coverage.
I care about finally making a run through the playoffs. That's the only thing that matters.
If I had to pick between Tua and Tyreek, at this moment, I would lean toward Tyreek Hill. The fact that he has a chance to do something that no one has ever done before, which gets 2,000 yards receiving, should mean something especially when none of the QBs, Tua included, are having out-of-this-world seasons. These seasons that Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Tua, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson are having happen all the time. A receiver going for around 2,000 or over it happens about never(yes I'm aware of Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp).
We should be ecstatic at what the Miami Dolphins are doing out there for finally delivering us some good fortune for once. The fact they also employ two guys in the MVP conversation is icing on a potential Super Bowl cake.
Hopefully, this ride can keep going and the talking heads keep slurping up this aspect of the Miami Dolphins. If the Dolphins do their jobs they'll have no choice but to squirm and acknowledge them as a really good team. Again, I couldn't care less what they ultimately say as long as the team keeps winning and makes a playoff run. It just will be fun seeing how the media pivots and creates loads of illogical theories as to why Miami is doing well. That will be fun to watch.
