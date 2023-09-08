Tua Tagovailoa will get plenty of opportunities to test out his martial arts training on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa may have spent his off-season taking Martial Arts classes but he better have learned to swivel his head.
By Brian Miller
After two confirmed concussions in 2022, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa opted to take a different approach to his football life. He incorporated martial arts into his play.
More specifically, Tua learned to fall and not land on his head. In pre-season, he got shoved to the ground once or twice and it appeared that his extra training may have helped. This week, he better hope it did.
On one side, Austin Jackson. On the other side, Kendall Lamm. On one side, Joey Bosa. On the other side, Khalil Mack. The common theme for all of that? Tua Tagovailoa is in the middle.
Jackson is an unknown heading into this season. After two seasons of playing poorly, he started to show a little bit early last season only to get hit with an injury that sidelined him most of the year. Has he grown enough over the off-season?
He will have to. Not only will he be protecting Tua but he will also have his blindside which is a scary thought when you think perennial all-pro and pro bowler Bosa is going to attack every play.
Jackson has to step up but it might just be Kendall Lamm on the other side that has a bigger task. He is tasked with starting in place of Terron Armstead and while he has been o.k. the reality is he isn't Armstead...although Armstead is always injured.
Miami is going to face a tough upfront challenge out of the gate and Tua has to be ready. There is going to be little time to go through several progressions. He needs to see Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and if they are not open, get it to the dump off and move on.
Standing in the pocket this week is going to get Tua crushed and Miami can't afford to lose their QB week one. Maybe he did indeed learn to fall and we are about to find out. More importantly, we need to know that Miami's offensive line can protect the franchise.