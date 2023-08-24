Tua Tagovailoa will play for the Miami Dolphins against the Jaguars in final preseason game
Mike McDaniel told members of the media that Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play and will play this week against the Jaguars to close out the preseason.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa will play this week but Mike McDaniel won't say how much playing time the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback will get.
McDaniel told the media that Tua will play more than a series but less than a half leaving a lot of speculation as to what exactly that could end up being. The entire Dolphins offense could use some more work ahead of the seasons start.
With Tua playing some of the firs the half, it appears that most of the time left will be Skylar Thompson and then Justin Blackmon. Mike White is still in the concussion protocol and is expected to sit this week out.
With White out, Thompson has a shot to get into the 2nd unit and serve as Tua's primary backup but the battle between he and Mike White is expected to go back and forth most of the year provided Miami keeps three quarterbacks on the roster.
The Dolphins will open the season against the Chargers in Los Angeles two weeks from this weekend.
Following this weekends games, attention will turn toward the trimming of the roster as teams will need to get down to 53 within a couple of days. Quarterback is a position that fans are keeping a close eye as the team makes a move to 53 but it is still expected to be a 3 player unit when the season starts.
The Dolphins will play the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Saturday at 7:00 pm. Several players need to have a good final game to impress the coaches enough to secure a roster spot or at least a practice squad invite.