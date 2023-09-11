Tua Tagovailoa's MVP odds skyrocket after historic Week 1 performance
Tua has all of a sudden become an NFL MVP candidate after a strong Week 1 start against the Chargers.
We still have Monday Night Football to get through, but I feel pretty comfortable that Tua Tagovailoa will take the title of the best Week 1 performance.
The Dolphins came from behind to beat the Chargers by a final score of 36-34. Tua completed 28-of-45 passes for 466 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It's now the third most passing yards thrown in a Week 1 game in the Super Bowl era.
Not only is he the Week 1 MVP, but his odds to win the season MVP award have skyrocketed after the performance. Let's look at the latest odds.
NFL MVP odds
Tua's MVP odds have already moved to +850. He is by far the biggest mover of the week after being listed at +2200 before the start of the season.
He's now tied for second on the MVP odds with Josh Allen. Last year's MVP, Patrick Mahomes, is still listed as the betting favorite at +650.
Tua was an MVP candidate last year as well, before he ran into concussion issues that derailed his season. While the strong Week 1 performance is promising and is something to get excited for as a Dolphins fan, we all have the concern in the back of our minds that he won't be able to stay healthy for a 17-game campaign.
But, if he does, we could be in for a magical ride.
At +850 odds, a $100 bet on him would win you a profit of $850 if he's able to win the award. If you think his strong season continues, I'd bet on him now before his odds shift even more.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
