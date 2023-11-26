Two team race for the AFC East could see an increased lead for the Miami Dolphins Sunday
The Miami Dolphins lead the AFC East in what is now only a two-team race but Sunday could give Miami another game up in the division.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins beat the Jets on Black Friday and with that victory, the Jets are all but officially eliminated from the AFC East division race.
Maimi sits at 8-3 and the Bills are a game and a half back with Sunday still to be played. A loss by the Bills to the Eagles Sunday would give Miami and almost three-game lead in the division. The Bills face an incredibly good Eagles team but they also face a wall that their back is up against.
The Bills have yet to have their bye-week and because of that, the Dolphins will eventually be in a position to add another game to their lead should they win the weekend of the Bills bye. That bye week comes next weekend.
Miami will face the Commanders in Washington. That game is one the Dolphins should win. A loss by the Bills today would put them at 6-6 and if Miami wins next week, well, the simple math is always the easiest. Miami would be 9-3, a full three games ahead of the Bills with five games to go.
Clearly, if the Dolphins beat the Commanders, Titans, and Jets in the next three weeks they would only need to win one of their final three to knock the Bills out of the AFC East race. The Bills, however, can't afford to lose a single game during that span.
This is a rare situation for the Dolphins. If the lead grows to three games next weekend, the Dolphins fans can start counting down wins vs. losses to clinch the division.
Buffalo still has the Chiefs and Cowboys on their schedule as well. Both games come off their bye week. If the Dolphins win their next three and the Bills lose two of those games, Miami has the East locked up heading into the final three games.