Two trades the Miami Dolphins could make, per rumors, during the first or second day of the draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is just over 24 hours away from starting and already there are rumors that the Miami Dolphins are prepared to get bold with trades that could reshape their draft.
When the Miami Dolphins are on the clock, sometime during the Friday night portion of the draft, they could find themselves in the middle of epic dealings. The thing is, there are two trades that are now being rumored as on the table for Chris Grier and the rest of the Dolphins staff.
Will the Miami Dolphins move back up into the first round?
It would almost serve as finger to the NFL for taking the Dolphins first-round draft pick but if Miami moved into round one, it is likely going to be costly. Miami won't draft until pick 51 but Peter King said the other day that the Dolphins are itching to move up in the draft, potentialy into round one.
This has become a big rumor as it appears the Dolphins are very high on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs was thought to be a mid-second rounder but he Pro Day sessions have moved him up draft boards and now, he could be a mid-first pick and it very unlikely the Dolphins can afford to make that move without giving up their entire draft...and more.
The Gibbs rumor and the Miami moving up rumor could all just be a big smokescreen. The other big rumor making it's way around the internet a day before the draft is that Miami is also high on making a deal for Dalvin Cook and a trade could come during the draft.
This isn't the first time Miami has been linked to Cook who was a hot-button topic around the start of free agency but Miami has stayed their course and even brought back their entire 2022 backfield.
It is interesting that Gibbs and Cook are the big rumors. Could the Gibbs rumor be the Dolphins trying to potentially force the hands of the Vikings in terms of trading value?
Another part of the Cook rumor seems to have a lot more potential. One Viking site is hearing rumors that the Vikings are talking about moving on from Cook after June 1st which would lessen their financial blow. This is interesting because if the Dolphins are the team involved, Cedrick Wilson could be part of a package. Miami would take less of a cap hit if they move on after June 1st as well.
So what is true and what is not? At this point, nothing is set in stone and there is only smoke but how much of that smoke has embers glowing beneath it? We will know on Thursday night if the Dolphins are indeed hoping and trying to move up and we will know on Friday if Dalvin Cook is part of their immediate plans.