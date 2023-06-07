Tyler Kroft could be a wonderful addition to the Miami Dolphins TE room
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins added veteran tight end Tyler Kroft to the roster after the NFL Draft and it could prove to be a smart decision for the 2023 season.
Tyler Kroft - Tight End - Entering 9th NFL season
- History
Drafted in the 3rd round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Tyler Kroft is the most experienced tight end on the roster in terms of years playing. He began his career with the Bengals where he played for four seasons. He then joined the Bills for two years and the Jets for a season before playing 2022 in San Francisco. In his career, he has 13 touchdowns on 105 receptions.
- Last season
In 2022, Kroft played in 11 games starting four of them. He caught only four passes on five targets for 57 yards.
- Salary situation
$1.065 million salary cap hit with all but $25,000 recoverable if he does not make the 53-man roster.
- 2023 Preview
Kroft has a lot of NFL experience having played in 92 games and starting 52 of them. He is a good inline blocker which is where he is best suited in the Miami Dolphins roster. He is capable of catching passes and over his career has a 10.3 yards per catch average.
While Kroft isn't going to win a job over Durham Smythe or even Eric Saubert he provides veteran depth and could take a roster spot away from Tanner Conner or Elijah Higgins who could end up on the Dolphins' practice squad if he doesn't make the transition to TE quick enough.
For the Dolphins, having Kroft on the roster is a bonus given his experience. Last year he played in a similar offensive style as McDaniel runs in Miami. His blocking skills will be the important piece for him in Miami but I would expect a similar use in the passing game as Miami uses with Smythe.