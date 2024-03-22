Tyreek Hill already talking about 2K yards...maybe just winning this year would be better
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill is already talking about another run for 2,000 yards but do fans really want to see this?
Tyreek Hill is an amazing athlete and nearly a perfect wide receiver. In 2023, he was on the path to breaking the 2,000-yard reception mark when he was injured and missing reps on the field, and a game put that goal on the back burner.
While it wasn't happening last year some wondered if it would be a goal to reach in 2024. Most fans think that Miami's attention, even Hill's attention, should be on something more important than 2,000 yards. Winning would be nice.
The Dolphins were easily able to beat bad teams last year but when it came to beating the teams above .500, well that was a different story. The Dolphins were at one point 3 games ahead of the Bills and still lost the AFC East.
Miami got rolled over by the Chiefs in round one of the playoffs. History sucks.
The fact that Hill is already talking about a personal goal shouldn't be surprising but it should be something that the Dolphins dismiss internally and on Sundays.
Hill, despite being incredibly good, is also the focal point of every defense the Dolphins face. Miami, specifically Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa have to be more diligent with their forcing the plays to Tyreek. They have to spread the ball around more if they are to beat good football teams.
When teams took Hill away, the Dolphins either relied on their running game or were bullied at the line of scrimmage where Jaylen Waddle was effectively neutralized. The Dolphins' tertiary plan was non-existent. That can't be the same in 2024. Teams have a blueprint to take Hill out of a game and McDaniel needs to adjust.
Hill may have his sites set on another run for 2,000 but that shouldn't be the goal of the Dolphins...not at all.