Tyreek Hill climbs into the NFL Top 10 and gives the Miami Dolphins their highest ranked player
The Miami Dolphins have placed their only player in the top ten with Tyreek Hill coming in at number 7 overall in this year's NFL Top 100 voting.
By Brian Miller
The NFL Top 100 is complete and Tyreek Hill, as voted on by his peers, is the 7th best player in the NFL according to the outcome of the voting.
Hill is in top QB territory with his 7th rank and another phenomenal season could put him in the top 5 next year if things go his way.
Hill ranked higher than Micah Parsons who came in at number 9 and Chris Jones at 10. He ranked one spot higher than Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. But his 7th ranking won't come without some degree of debate.
At 6, Joe Burrow made the list followed at 5 by Travis Kelce then Nick Bosa and Jalen Hurts. But at number 2, Justin Jefferson landed and that isn't going to sit well with many fans who think Hill is the better receiver but this time around, the voting isn't biased solely by which players are nice to the media or what fan base can overtake voting.
Overall, the Dolphins came out of this year's list pretty good placing the following in the top 100.
- Christian Wilkins
- Jalen Ramsey
- Jaylen Waddle
- Tyreek Hill
- Terron Armstead
- Tua Tagovailoa
Missing this year was Xavien Howard who dropped to 56 on last year's list.
Of course, at the top is no surprise as Patrick Mahomes once again landed with the most votes.
The Dolphins could land more in next year's NFL Top 100 provided they can not only make the playoffs but make a deep push as well. Winning is the driving force behind most of the voting, or so it would seem. Regardless, the Dolphins were well-represented this year.