Tyreek Hill denies he filed for divorce from wife of two months
Petition for Dissolution of Marriage filed, but receiver denies that he filed it.
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against his wife Keeta Vaccaro after only 76 days of wedded bliss.
However, the star receiver went on Twitter announcing that the Petition was not filed and that he and his wife love each other and are not getting divorced.
However, upon an independent search of the county records in Broward County, Florida by this writer, it appears as though Tyreek Dshaun Hill filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against La Keeta Jo Ann Vaccaro under case number FMCE24001281. The case was assigned to Broward County Circuit Court Judge Jessica Marra.
A copy of the Petition is unable to be viewed on the Clerk's website due to its confidential nature, but the website shows that the Petition was, in fact, filed by Gary F. Celetti, Esq. on Monday.
Hill took to his Twitter account and posted a denial of the Petition, however Phin Phanatic has confirmed through the Clerk's website that the Petition was filed. Attempts by Phin Phanatic to reach Hill's lawyer were unsuccessful.
Most recently, the couple's home in Miami was partially destroyed by a fire caused allegedly by a young child playing with matches or a lighter.
The couple was married in Texas during the team's bye week and Hill has been shown giving touchdown balls to his wife and blowing her a kiss in the end zone or the stands.
There have been no hearings set as of this date. The summons for Vaccaro was filed as well. It is unknown whether or not she will be served with process or whether Hill will dismiss the action in the coming days.
Phin Phanatic will keep you posted as news pertaining to this matter evolves.