Tyreek Hill doesn't mince words when speaking about Robert Hunt's departure
Fare thee well...
The Miami Dolphins had a few free agent departures on Monday when the legal tampering period opened but one of the biggest departures was offensive guard Robert Hunt, who signed a massive five-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. Hunt was a second-round pick by the Dolphins in 2020 and appeared in all but six games this past season.
Now, Hunt heads to a rebuilding Carolina team, that is looking to protect their young quarterback Bryce Young at all costs. Hunt was solid for the 'Fins in 2023, finishing the season with a respectable PFF grade of 77.1 and solid pass-blocking and run-blocking grades.
In response to his teammate departing for Carolina, Tyreek Hill didn't hold back in his message to Hunt.
Tyreek Hill wishes Robert Hunt luck but not really
Hill is more than likely kidding with this tweet, as the Dolphins and Panthers aren't rivals and who can blame Hunt for taking more money? Hill did the exact same thing two years when he agreed to be traded from Kansas City to the Dolphins so he knows what it's like to get a massive pay day with a new team.
The Dolphins losing Hunt will definitely hurt and now they'll be looking for a new right guard to fill Hunt's shoes. It won't be an easy task, especially with the team sitting with just $2 million in cap space as of this writing.
Hill clearly isn't a fan of his now former teammate heading for greener pastures but at the end of the day, the NFL is a business and these guys have a limited amount of time where they can get paid. Hunt got his pay day and now the Dolphins have to find a replacement.