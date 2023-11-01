Tyreek Hill faces his former team for the first time this Sunday
The Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs headline the NFL this week as they head to Germany. But Tyreek Hill looks to steal the show against his former team.
The Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs are being featured this upcoming Sunday as the NFL is making its way to Frankfurt, Germany. It will be the first time ever the NFL heads to Germany, and it is also the first time that Tyreek Hill will be facing his former team.
Ever since the trade went down between the Chiefs and Dolphins in March of 2022 that sent Hill to Miami, this has been a highly anticipated matchup. Hill was the star receiver for the Chiefs for the first six seasons of his career.
Hill was asked on Sunday following the Win over the Patriots about his thoughts on the upcoming Chiefs game. "’ I'm ready, man. It’s just another game,” Hill said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I’m just excited to play against my old brothers. It’s just like if you’re in high school and move to a different city, it’s still ball. At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and do what I’ve been doing all year, and that’s having fun, helping lead this team, and creating opportunities for whoever. I’m still going to be the same old Cheetah, baby.”
From the outside looking in, it seems like Hill is just focused on this week like any other game. But everyone knows that this game will have a different meaning for Hill. He looks to stay on pace to be the first-ever Wide Receiver with over 2,000 yards and he will definitely be making a statement along the way against his former team.