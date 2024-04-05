Tyreek Hill hints this former star WR is about to join the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been looking for another WR to join their roster and Tyreek Hill may have just let it out.
Tyreek Hill is a lot of things but a Miami Dolphins insider? Maybe. Hill posted to a Snapchat channel a picture of him and Odell Beckham, Jr. with the tag, "OBJ to Miami confirmed."
The Dolphins confirmed through Mike McDaniel they had made an offer to the veteran WR. This came during an interview at the NFL owner's meetings last month. The Dolphins said they believed it was a fair offer and after OBJ visited Miami, it was presumed something would happen quickly. It did not.
Now, maybe it's time to revisit the subject. Does Tyreek Hill know something the rest of us do not? Probably but we also have to assume that Hill is just being Hill. Prior to the start of free agency, Hill was putting out the desire for Michael Thomas to come to Miami. Clearly, Hill wants to get as many players to the Dolphins as possible with the hopes of turning the team into a Super Bowl contender.
Would OBJ make the Dolphins better? Yes, but we also have to keep in mind that there isn't much behind Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the roster. The Dolphins have also been rumored to have an interest in Tyler Boyd as well and Miami is believed to have an interest in drafting another WR early in the draft, perhaps even on day one.
Looks like things may get a little more interesting if Hill turns out to be correct.