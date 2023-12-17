Tyreek Hill inactive for the Miami Dolphins against the Jets along with two secondary starters
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not have Tyreek Hill on the field today and they will not have two starters in the defensive secondary either.
The Jets are in town and the Miami Dolphins will need to win without several key members on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, Miami will be without Tyreek Hill and this will be a huge blow to his chances of reaching the 2,000-yard mark on the season. His inability to play or at the very least the Dolphins' decision to not play him is a smart one. Miami needs Hill down the stretch and in the potential playoffs more than they do today.
Miami will also be without Robert Hunt but we knew that coming into the weekend.
Defensively, the Dolphins will be without DeShon Elliot which we knew but will also be without Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard who will sit today out at cornerback. Recently added Jason Pierre-Paul will also be out.
The Dolphins face a tough Jets team looking to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot while also playing the role of spoiler.
The news about Hill isn't overly surprising but at the same time, it is something that will affect the Dolphins' offensive scheme putting more pressure on Mike McDaniel to call a quality game plan without a player he relies heavily on.
Dolphins fans should expect a more balanced attack offensively with Raheem Mostert and an active De'Von Achane running the ball. Achane battled a toe injury all week but is not inactive for today's game. If Miami can run the ball against a tough defensive front, it should open opportunities for Jaylen Waddle and the other WRs.
In their first meeting several weeks ago, the Dolphins rushed for 167 yards and they may need to do the same today to take pressure off the defense. For their part, the Jets are likely going to try and take advantage of Howard being out. Without Jevon Holland and Elliot at safety, Miami will likely see the Jets take deep shots to their boundary receivers.
This is going to put more pressure on the Dolphins front who will need to rattle Zach Wilson and force him into making mistakes, which is prone to do.
The Dolphins kick-off in just under an hour and injuries aside, this is a game they must find a way to win without the excuses of who is missing.