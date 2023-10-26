Tyreek Hill injury could keep the Dolphins star off the field Sunday and maybe longer
The Miami Dolphins are about to find out how good their offense can be without Tyreek Hill, or they find out how bad.
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill may not play on Sunday against the Patriots for the Miami Dolphins but if we can take anything away from Tua Tagovailoa's press conference with the media today, he may be out longer than one game.
Hill has a hip injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday and there is growing speculation that Hill could miss Sunday's matchup. More on that in a minute.
Tua Tagovailoa met with the press on Wednesday and talked about how different it was not practicing with Hill on the field. He talked about his speed and the routes he runs and then said that the game will go on and..."Somewhere down the line, we’re going to get Tyreek back."
That has had the internet buzzing in regards to Miami's offense and specifically one of the best players in the NFL if not the best at his position right now. The question on everyone's mind is how long will Hill be out.
That is something we don't know right now and may not know until later on Thursday if not Friday and even then, we may only find out he is missing this week. Of course, the possibility that he misses no time could be a major victory for the Dolphins offense.
Hill is leading the NFL in receiving yards and missing any time would hurt his chances of hitting 2,000 on the season. Over his career, he has only missed a handful of games and his last one came in 2020.
Without Hill, the Dolphins will have to rely heavily on Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and new addition Chase Claypool who made his debut last weekend. The Dolphins put River Cracraft into the return window from IR but he won't be available this week.
This week's game against the Patriots is not the time to lose Hill. The Patriots knocked off the Bills last week and played the Dolphins extremely tough in week two limiting Hill's production. Without Hill, Belichick will be able to spread his defense better creating problems for Tua Tagovailoa.
As soon as we know more we will update you on Hill's status for Sunday and beyond.
