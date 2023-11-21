Tyreek Hill joins two of the best WRs in NFL history and could pass them this year
Tyreek Hill continues his pursuit of his personal goal of reaching 2,000 receiving yards this year. On Sunday, he joined two other top receivers in one category.
By Brian Miller
NFL history can be a special place to sit for a pro football player and Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill continues to make history. He did it again on Sunday.
Hill became only the 3rd player in NFL history to have 10 games in his career with 140 yards receiving or more in a game while catching at least 10 passes and scoring a touchdown. He joins Andre Johnson and Jerry Rice.
It may not be a huge monumental stat but it shows how much of his career has been explosive.
If there is a knock on the Dolphins and Hill, some are starting to debate whether or not the Dolphins are trying too hard to get him the ball. When he missed a series on Sunday, the Dolphins had no issues rolling down the field and getting a touchdown without his help.
To be honest, there is no debate. You try and feed your best players and Tyreek Hill is the best WR on the field and one of the best in Dolphins history. Hill continues to rewrite records and is still on pace for 2,000 yards.
Entering this past weekend, Hill needed to average 115 yards per game over the rest of the season to reach 2K. After Sunday, he needs to average 111. This week's match-up against the Jets will be a big test against two very good CBs including last year's DROY winner Sauce Gardner.
Getting Tyreek Hill the ball consistently against the Jets will play a big factor in the game. Miami has won three of the last six games played in New York against the Jets but they were on the losing side last year.