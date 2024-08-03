Tyreek Hill landing No. 1 spot on the NFL 100 makes Miami's offseason even better
By Brian Miller
The NFL 100 has been released in full and Miami Dolphins fans couldn't be more thrilled with the results. A surprising No. 1 sits at the top: Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Many believed that Hill would again find himself in the Top 3 behind Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey, but that wasn't the case, and he leapfrogged into the top spot.
As you might have been able to guess, Hill was fired up over this honor, one that caught a lot of people off guard:
When the NFL 100 began being released, the Dolphins were not a big part of the list. That changed when the countdown got into the 60's range. Miami had five players on the list, from 60 to 71. Miami would see three more added to this year's list, which is voted on by the NFL players.
67. Terron Armstead - Armstead moved up 16 spots from last year despite injuries that once again kept him off the field. It is a testament to his character and his play when he is healthy. Armstead believes this year's team could be one of the best Miami has had.
65. Jordan Poyer - Poyer comes in at 65 and while Bills fans will be quick to point out it was because he was with Buffalo last year, the response is simply, "not anymore." Poyer dropped eight spots from last season.
63. Jaylen Waddle - 63 is a bit low for Waddle, who dropped 19 spots from last year. The shadow of Hill clearly hasn't done him any favors, but there is a good chance he will climb higher next year.
62. Bradley Chubb - Chubb's ranking this year is his first with the Dolphins. He was not ranked last year. Despite missing the end of the season, he ranks quite well from the time he was on the field last year. The Dolphins surely missed him after he went down.
60. Raheem Mostert - Mostert makes his first appearance on the NFL Top 100 this year entering his 10th NFL season. Last year was an incredible one for the veteran running back who looked more like a spry rookie than a past-30 year old veteran.
36. Tua Tagovailoa - Tagovailoa made a big jump from last year and landed in the Top 40 for the first time in his career. Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards in 2023.
25. Jalen Ramsey - Ramsey again lands on the list and it wasn't unexpected. Despite missing the first part of the season with an injured leg, Ramsey returned and lifted the Dolphins defense and was a big part of their playoff push.
Then, there is Hill. Hill is the first wide receiver to land at the top of the NFL 100 in the 14-year history of the list. Hill had an incredible year despite missing time with an ankle injury. He was close to the 2,000-yard receiving mark again after coming up short in 2022.
The rest of the Top 5 was a bit of a surprise as well, with Lamar Jackson voted No. 2, McCaffrey was No. 3, and Mahomes dropped to No. 4. Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett rounded out the Top 5.