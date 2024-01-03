Tyreek Hill leaves Miami Dolphins practice as firefighters battle fire at his house
Tyreek Hill's house caught fire today prompting the star Dolphins WR to leave practice early.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins top receiver left practice today when his home caught fire. Tyreek Hill and his family, per reports are safe.
The blaze started earlier today and social media was buzzing over the situation. Hill left the team's practice to get home. His family have been reported to be o.k.
There is no current information regarding the situation or whether or not the fire was brought under control or if this is a total loss for Hill and his family. The good news is that no one was injured during the ordeal.
In other news: The Dolphins are expected to be without Xavien Howard this week as he continues to deal with a foot injury. Miami will be without Bradley Chubb and Jaylen Waddle as well. Waddle is expected to miss another week with an ankle issue.
There is nothing new on Raheem Mostert's injury but Robert Hunt is reportedly practicing this week and barring any setbacks, should be closer to playing on Sunday night against the Bills.
Jerome Baker will be available to start his 21-day window Wednesday and could potentially play on Sunday if the Dolphins activate him. Duke Riley has played well in his absence up until last Sunday's meltdown against the Ravens.
The Dolphins have been battling injuries all season with as many as 8 starters missing time at some point. Jalen Ramsey, Jerome Baker, Bradley Chubb, Robert Hunt, Terron Armstead, Jaelan Phillips, Connor Williams, Jevon Holland, Isaiah Wynn, and Jaylen Waddle to name some.