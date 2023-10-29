Tyreek Hill looks to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark against the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium
The Miami Dolphins got a scare last week when Tyreek Hill missed practice with a hip injury. It lasted one day and Dolphins fans sighed in relief. Today, he continues his pursuit of 2,000 yards.
By Brian Miller
The Cheetah will once again be on the field for the Miami Dolphins and if his hip injury is a problem then he needs to take it easier against the Patriots who will be looking to scheme their defense to stop him.
The Eagles last week held him under 100 yards and the Patriots did the same in week two of this season. Hill has set a personal goal of 2,000 yards receiving this year and with Miami not quite reaching the halfway point of the year, Hill could eclipse 1,000 yards receiving today at Hard Rock Stadium.
Hill needs 98 yards to reach 1,000 and while that may seem like a lot, it really isn't for Hill who has posted four games over 100 yards including a 215-yard effort against the Chargers in week one.
Unfortunately, Hill has also been kept in check for three games. The Eagles last week held him to 88 yards on 11 receptions. The Bills in week four held him to 58 yards and just three receptions. The Patriots? They held Hill to a season-low 40 yards on only five receptions in week 2.
Bill Belichick schemed to stop Hill and it worked. Can he break his slump against quality defensive schemes? We will shortly find out and if he can, the 1,000-yard barrier will come only 8 games into the season with nine more to go.
Getting to 2,000 yards would be record-breaking but it is not easy to do even with an extra game being played now. Today, he can get halfway there.