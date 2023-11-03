Tyreek Hill looks to make big impact in his first reunion with the Chiefs
Over the past seven-plus seasons, plenty of defensive players have been left in his dust. However, Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill, dealt to Miami by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, obviously doesn’t believe in looking in the rearview mirror.
“I’m kind of glad that (the trade) happened,” explained Hill (via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques). “Obviously the situation that I’m in is great. I’ve got great teammates. My family is from Miami, and also, I accomplished one of my goals of being one of the highest-paid in the league. So, everything’s great.
“Life is great, man. Never can take anything for granted. So, I can’t look back. Always got to look forward. That’s my mindset.”
The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro is off to an amazing start in his second season in South Florida. After eight weeks of play, his 61 catches are second in the NFL only to Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (64). His 1.014 receiving yards and eight touchdown grabs lead the league. Those eight scores have already topped his total of seven from a year ago.
In 25 regular-season games with Mike McDaniel's Dolphins, Hill has been targeted 257 times and hauled in 180 passes for 2,724 yards and 15 scores. He’s totaled at least 100 receiving yards in nearly half of those 25 contests.
Obviously, head coach Andy Reid, former teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs know what the eight-year veteran is capable of. In his six seasons with Kansas City, there were 8,745 total combined yards and 67 total touchdowns as a receiver, runner, and return artist. In 13 postseason games, he amassed 84 catches for 1,081 yards and five scores and helped the club win Super Bowl LIV. Those were good times for the talented performers.
“The coaching staff trusted me there, and I absolutely loved every minute of it,” said Hill. “I wouldn't take none of it back.”
On Sunday, it will be interesting to see how many of Tua Tagovailoa’s passes he takes to the house in this important AFC showdown vs. the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany,