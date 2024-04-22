Tyreek Hill loved being called out by Mike McDaniel in front of the team after this loss
Tyreek Hill is gold when it comes to saying something on video and his latest comments raised eyebrows.
Mike McDaniel has been the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for two seasons. Each year, the team has reached the playoffs. It is certainly notable that this was the first time since 1997-2001 that the franchise has made consecutive postseason appearances.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t done much good when it comes to snapping the team’s long drought in terms of a playoff victory. That would be back in 2000, when the Dolphins knocked off the visiting Colts in overtime, in the Wild Card round. Since then, Miami has dropped six straight postseason games, the latest a 26-7 setback at Kansas City to the champion Chiefs.
Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill felt Mike McDaniel’s frustrations
In that 19-point loss, McDaniel’s club gained 264 total yards on 59 plays (4.5 average). They were 1-of-12 on third-down conversion attempts (3-of-6 on fourth down). They held the ball for 25:55. Miami’s lone touchdown came via Tua Tagovailoa’s 53-yard pass play to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Speaking of the five-time All-Pro, he recently revealed something McDaniel had to say in regards to the frustrating setback.
Indeed, it was a rough loss at frigid Arrowhead Stadium to a team on its way to repeating as Super Bowl champions. It was also the second setback of the year by the Dolphins to the Chiefs. With those two wins, it’s also worth noting that Andy Reid’s team is now a perfect 5-0 vs. Miami as Kansas City’s head coach. The streak dates back to 2014, which predates McDaniel with the Dolphins and quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs.
What’s perplexing is that Hill may not have been 100 percent in that contest. Keep in mind that in the Week 14 Monday night loss to the Titans, he suffered an ankle injury and was actually inactive for the team’s Week 15 game vs. the Jets. After totaling 100-plus receiving yards in eight of his first 12 games in 2023, Hill didn’t reach the century mark in his final five overall outings. In the Wild Card loss to Kansas City, he scored on a 53-yard play, but his other four receptions that day were for a combined nine yards.