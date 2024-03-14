Tyreek Hill makes it clear on social media that Michael Thomas should come to the Dolphins
Thomas was waived by the Saints on Wednesday and Hill wants him to be the third receiver on the Dolphins.
Tyreek Hill has never been someone to mince his words so naturally if he wants someone to join him, he will say it.
Hill took to the platform formerly known as Twitter once again to voice his vote to bring former Saints receiver Michael Thomas to Miami where he can become the third receiver and another weapon for Tua Tagovailoa.
""Just throwing this out there Micheal Thomas [sic] in Miami would be (tears of joy emoji),""- Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
Hill also knows that if Thomas were to line up with him and Jaylen Waddle, there would be a mismatch and someone would draw single coverage and create the 7-11 effect. Like 7-11, someone would always be open.
The New Orleans Saints officially released the veteran Thomas on Wednesday with a post-June 1 designation. The Saints waived the veteran receiver for alleging failing his physical. The team used a 2023 knee injury as the basis for waiving him with the failed physical designation.
Thomas' best season came in 2019 when he accumulated 1,725 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He then was besieged with nagging injuries that kept him off the field for parts of the next three seasons. Thomas believes that he is finally healthy and ready to regain the confidence that he had when he was a two-time AP All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler.
Don't count out the 31-year-old receiver from making a return to the NFL. If Hill has it his way, Smith will be wearing the Aqua and Orange of the Miami Dolphins. Smith would have to take a pay cut and pass his physical to join the Fun Bunch and play with Tagovailoa and the rest of the Miami speedsters.
For Thomas, his career in the Big Easy might not have ended the way he wanted it to, but he can still help a team spread the field and his lining up with Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Jonnu Smith would be extremely dangerous.