Tyreek Hill managed to throw shade at two Chiefs players with one single quote
It's impressive, really.
There are plenty of juicy narratives heading into this weekend's Chiefs-Dolphins game (only on Peacock!). You've got two of the best AFC teams going up against each other in the first round, you've got Tua vs the Coldest Game of Tua's Life, and of course, you've got Tyreek Hill playing his former team in his former home stadium. Hill's always good for a fun quote or two, and with only a few more days left before Saturday night's Ice Bowl, Hill's bringing the heat:
The Taylor Swift thing is, fine, whatever. We get it, he's dating Taylor Swift. He's going to get Taylor Swift digs for the rest of his life, and vice-versa. Not texting your old QB out of spite because of a regular season matchup where they 'beat your ass' by ... seven points? Now that's the good stuff. Once again, petty NFL rivalries make the world go 'round. Thank you for doing your part, Tyreek.