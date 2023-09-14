Tyreek Hill meets his "mini-cheetah" after video of kid in Hill jersey goes viral
A video of a little kid playing football with his friends wearing a Tyreek Hill jersey went viral last week and it inspired the older Cheetah to make a visit.
By Brian Miller
In the original video, a young kid wearing a Tyreek Hill jersey is seen breaking tackles with his speed, hardly touched, and racing down the field, and across the sidewalk. He later seen going up for a pass and coming down in coverage.
A new video, posted by the Miami Dolphins, has Tyreek Hill making an appearance to meet the little boy.
Let's be honest, with all the garbage that gets shown around the internet, it is a rare treat to get to see something good. Especially from Tyreek Hill who has had is own share of media issues.
Clearly the boy, and his friends, are thrilled to meet Hill. It's a great gesture, whether encouraged by the team or not, we don't know but in the words of Tua Tagovailoa, "don't care...466" a new trending line on social media after his press conference Wednesday.
The Dolphins and Hill will play the Patriots on Sunday night in Foxboro. Hill has made it clear that he wants to hit 2,000 yards receiving this year and if his first game is any indication he just might at least get close.
Hill posted 215 yard against the Chargers in Miami's opening weekend victory. To hit 2,000, Hill would have to average 111.5 yards per game for the remaining 16 weeks. Is that doable? Another couple of 200 yard games just might make that happen.
Hill also believes that this year's Dolphins will make the Super Bowl. Given how the offense played last week, maybe that isn't as much of a stretch as some believed.