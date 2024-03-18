Tyreek Hill needs professional help not the trade block
Tyreek Hill has been in the news far too often for my liking this offseason and it dates back to last year as well. The man needs help.
- Assault of a man at a boat rental excursion company.
- Part of his home burns down.
- Phantom divorce filings.
- Paternity dispute.
- Civil lawsuit from an OnlyFans model for breaking his leg.
Now, a new domestic violence allegation.
Now we hear about an alleged domestic violence incident between him and his wife Keeta that allegedly occurred in January 2024 because she allegedly would not sign a post-nuptial agreement.
People have to understand that these are mere allegations. Nothing has been proven in a court of law. The police came out in January, issued a report, and made no arrests. Accordingly, Hill cannot be adjudicated guilty by mere allegations.
I firmly believe in rehabilitation and therapy and would like to see the Dolphins or the NFL take that approach if any sanctions are to be levied against Hill. The Dolphins and the league know what Hill means to the team and that he is widely accepted and loved by the fan base. He is an affable and charitable sort who always takes time out for the children who want so badly to grow up and be like him.
Hill just needs some strong and intense marital counseling and anger management skills training. Without it, Hill will just become another statistic. For the Dolphins to trade or cut Hill, they would lose perhaps the best receiver in the game today and also eat a lot of salary under the cap.
The Dolphins need to get ahead of this problem and see to it that Hill gets scared straight and gets the long-term psychological help that he so richly needs and quite frankly, deserves. They owe it to no one but Hill and his family to have off-the-field success, as a husband, as a father, and as a mentor to children, equate to his All-Pro skills on the gridiron.
Hill is no stranger to allegations of domestic violence and he has had a history of being accused of throwing around an ex-girlfriend like a ragdoll when he was in college. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in part to take anger management classes and serve three years probation. The criminal file and the subsequent civil suit were both sealed.
This is why Hill needs intense counseling and anger management classes that require more than merely showing up and signing a sheet. He needs real work and has to take the time and put in the effort to live up to expectations, not as a role model, but as a productive member of society.
The NFL owes it to society to try and turn these players around before anyone else gets hurt. Hill can be a productive member of society, but he must first acclimate to the mores of society and stop this allegedly destructive and violent behavior.