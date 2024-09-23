Tyreek Hill posts emotional messages after Week 3 Dolphins setback
By Brian Miller
The Seattle Seahawks managed to keep Tyreek Hill from making a big impact for the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, which was disappointing all around. After the game, the star wide receiver had a few things to say to Dolphins fans on social media.
Hill was held to just three receptions and he didn't serve as decoy all that much either. From poor game planning to even poorer play-calling, the Dolphins were embarrassed with their lackluster performance. Hill, however, isn't giving up on anyone inside of the locker room:
The replies probably were not what Hill had expected. Fans called him out, saying everything from "You don't" to "then you are buying into the same BS." Fans are frustrated, too. The Dolphins losing is one thing.
Doing so without being competitive is entirely different. Miami has not been competitive at all this year. Following a slew of replies that were not kind to his words, Hill posted a second simple message a short time later.
Tyreek Hill is confident the Miami Dolphins will be able to bounce back
Fans didn't want to hear that either. Mike McDaniel has been preaching "adversity" since he got here and Miami supporters made sure that Hill knew they were tired of hearing about it when the team does nothing about it. Other fans said it was "not the right time," while others voiced their frustration with the lack of effort overall.
To be fair, Hill isn't the problem with the Dolphins' offensive woes. He dropped two passes today, but both of them would not have amounted to much. One may have given the team a first down, but the problems on this team start with Chris Grier and end with McDaniel. They have built a team that looks great on paper until you start diving into the depth behind the starters.
Injuries have hurt, but the way the team has played doesn't give confidence that they would have played much better without the injuries. Hill is confident this team will be able to bounce back, but the morale surrounding Miami hasn't been this low in a while.