Tyreek Hill quote on contract talks shows he's all in on putting the Dolphins first
It would not be the start of mandatory minicamp if Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill did not hold court with the South Florida media throng and talk about his contract and the state of salaries that are skyrocketing for wide receivers.
Drew Rosenhaus, Hill's agent, is currently in dialogue with the Miami Dolphins on a new contract, whether it be a restructure or an extension. However, Hill said that the team comes first and that there is no room for greed when it comes to a desire to win.Hill was a full participant at the first day of minicamp and spoke about the importance of retiring as a Miami Dolphin, something he has made clear he wants.
Tyreek Hill admits he won't get greedy with his Dolphins contract talks
"Ensuring I’m a Dolphin for life – that’s No. 1. That’s priority No. 1, man. This is obviously the best situation for myself and the family, I don’t think it could get any better. Whether it’s the living establishment, the taxes, everything, the weather – everything that comes with just living in Miami is just beautiful. We love it, and it’s awesome just to be here. Coaches are wonderful, teammates are wonderful. I’m like a 20-minute flight away from the Bahamas. I could just go to Baha Mar anytime I want to and do what I got to do."- Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
At the end of last season, Hill was the highest paid wide receiver. With the new contracts that have been signed around the league, he is now fourth. However, there's no rush for him to get things done on a new deal, as he said he's going to let his agent handle things.
"About the contract situation, I’m going to let my agent do his job. That’s his job. His job is to be great at that, and my job is to obviously to come out here and continue to do whatever I can to help this team win. Whether that’s a restructure, whatever the case may be, we want to make sure that it benefits both sides and I want to be able to help the team as much as I can. That’s as much as I can say about it.”"- Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
Hill compared himself to an Amazon Prime driver and said that if you are the best, you should be paid like the best. Despite what he says about not being greedy and being a team player, Hill makes no bones about the fact that he deserves to be the highest paid receiver in the league.
Cheetah went on to add that he can compartmentalize the contract situation and let it play out as the Dolphins and his agent continue negotiating. Most importantly, Hill said that his heart and his head are both firmly convinced that the Dolphins winning the Super Bowl is what is most important. There are no hard feelings and there will be no holdout.
"No, it’s not. It’s not, man, because I know when I’m at work, it’s time to go to work. Whenever it’s time to talk contract with my agent or whatever the case may be, it’s time to talk contract. Wherever my feet are at, that’s where my head is at. It’s the same thing when I go home with my family. When I go home with my family, I don’t think about football. I think about what I’m going to be cooking next.""- Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said that he saw a happy go-lucky Hill out on the practice field and did not really see him skipping a beat or looking like a player that was worried about his next contract. This is obviously a good sign for him and the rest of the coaching staff.
"I saw a very happy Tyreek Hill just today face-to-face. I think it is so important. This offseason in particular has just presented the opportunity to kind of really stay fast and true to what you’re trying to do as a coach, and my relationship with the players as a head coach is to resource their game with ways to get better, put them in positions to succeed, all of those things. I’ve been very, very conscientious about our relationships staying healthy that way. So as far as all the things that remind me why, bless his heart, Chris Grier wants to be a GM, you can hang out over there. I’m just going to coach these guys and you let me know what I need to know. "- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel