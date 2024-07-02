Tyreek Hill quote on Dolphins' Super Bowl goal is something every fan can get behind
It seems that wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been kind of down this path before. Originally a fifth-round draft choice of the Kansas City Chiefs, he was a member of a franchise that had gone nearly five decades without a Super Bowl appearance. In his fourth NFL season, the Chiefs were not only back in the “Big Game” for the first time since 1969, the club would rally to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, and walk away with the team’s second Super Bowl title.
The Chiefs would return to the Super Bowl in 2020, but were handled by the Buccaneers (LV) at Raymond James Stadium. Two years later, the prolific wide receiver was dealt to the Miami Dolphins for five draft choices. Now he is preparing for his third season in South Florida, and looks to help another franchise end a long drought when it comes to playing in the NFL’s biggest contest.
Tyreek Hill hopes to make another trip to the Super Bowl
The veteran big-play performer had these words to share in a recent interview with KRPC2 in Houston. He is certainly focused on the bigger and more important picture when it comes to the 2024 NFL season.
"The real goal is to win the Super Bowl. It’s cool to get paid and all that, but you know being able to win a Super Bowl and bring something special to the city of Miami, that’s something that can live with us forever. I believe that’s very monumental for all of us. Create greatness, man."- Tyreek Hill told Aaron Wilson
The Dolphins are in the midst of some serious droughts in terms of team success. There has been no division title since 2008, and no postseason win since beating the Colts in 2000. How long ago was the latter? Indianapolis was a member of the five-team AFC East at the time.
But wait, there’s unfortunately more for the ‘Fins. The club’s last Super Bowl appearance was in 1984, a 38-16 loss to the 49ers (XIX). Miami last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 1973, when Don Shula’s reigning Super Bowl champions pushed around the Minnesota Vikings in Houston. Hill knows that these Dolphins have the players and firepower to make a championship run.
"As a lot of people know, you’ve got a fast-paced offense. So, really looking forward to taking another step and that next step is winning a playoff game because we’ve got the talent to do it. Obviously, you’ve, got one of the best quarterbacks in the league. So, very excited about that. Also, on defense it was very good."- Hill
It’s hard to ignore that playoff victory drought. Of course, Hill has seen the ups and downs during his NFL career when it comes to the postseason. He’s been in the league for eight seasons, and has never not made a playoff appearance. Along with his imposing regular-season numbers, the talented pro has played in 15 postseason contests. He’s totaled 96 receptions for 1,212 yards and six touchdowns.
Hill is certainly aware of where he ranks these days when it comes to getting paid. That figures to work itself out in time. Meanwhile, the one-time Super Bowl champion appears far more interested in doubling that number at the moment.