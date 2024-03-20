Tyreek Hill runs circles around international CBs in France
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill is on vacation across Europe but took some time to school football cornerbacks in France.
In the video, posted on social media format, "X", Hill can be seen running routes against American Football cornerbacks in France and he made it look exceptionally easy.
The NFL over the last decade has worked hard to take its brand and product to foreign countries. The league International Series is one of the biggest events of the year and consistently sells out within minutes.
While the popularity of the sport continues to grow, foreign players are still pretty far behind those in the U.S. The video of Hill running at what looks like half-speed, clearly had the DBs playing on their heels.
It shouldn't be surprising. American-style football is nowhere near as popular as what we call "soccer". The international style of "football" is the most popular sport on the planet.
Hill has been dealing with fallout from off-field issues mainly with his wife. As readers pointed out in the video, Hill does this same thing to NFL cornerbacks and we shouldn't be surprised. Others are pointing out that he should "keep laying low."
With the way Hill's off-season has gone so far, it would have been far more likely for him to get beat by those French DBs just to add more drama to his time away from the team.
There have been rumors of a Hill restructure or extension. An extension would save the Dolphins more money while a restructure would push money down the road while freeing up some for the 2024 season.