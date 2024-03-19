Tyreek Hill's off-field issues are growing tiresome for many fans
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill is one of, if not the best wide receivers in the NFL right now but his antics off the field are making some fans wish he were gone.
It's another off-season and another year of more Tyreek Hill news that isn't great. This time around, it's allegations of bullying against his wife before they get married. The incident reportedly centered around his desire for her to sign a prenup.
Prior to that, it was reported assault and the list continues to grow. Miami Dolphins fans are asking, "What's next?"
The Dolphins have a lot of money tied up in Hill. So much so that if they were to release him they would eat $53 million. They would save $22 million but the offset is incredible.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Heralded floated the idea that the Dolphins could free up more cap space by restructuring or extending Hill who is under contract through 2026. Some fans are not thrilled with that idea.
With Hill, it is something the Dolphins have to consider as being a part of having this type of player. Hill is incredibly talented but when will his antics become "too far?" Will there be a too-far? In Kansas City, the Chiefs weighed his value, his salary, and his off-field issues and determined they could win without him. They have. The Dolphins haven't won with him. Not yet.
At some point, the Dolphins have to make a decision but they don't have to do it now and hopefully, Hill can somehow find a way to stay out of trouble. Right now, however, his trouble is allegations and while morally wrong, have not yet crossed the legal boundary aside from slapping a dock worker in the head.
Extending Tyreek Hill would make sense if he were less controversial off the field but he isn't and Dolphins fans are starting to see that.