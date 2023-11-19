Tyreek Hill's quest for 2,000 yards makes today's Dolphins game very important
Tyreek Hill has stated since the beginning of the year that he wants to break the receiving yards record and hit 2,000 in 2023. Today, is a big game to keep that a possibility.
By Brian Miller
A big game for Tyreek Hill today will go a long way toward making his vow of 2,000 yards receiving. While he most certainly won't hit that mark on Sunday, a big game keeps the dream alive.
Tyreek Hill is running away with the yardage lead in the NFL. He currently has 1,076 yards at the halfway point and an amazing two-year Miami Dolphins total of 2,786 yards receiving.
The last time Hill was on the field, well it wasn't one of his best. He fumbled a reception that was taken to the house for a touchdown. He was held to 8 receptions for 62 yards, his 3rd lowest total of the season.
Hill is no stranger to the Raiders. Between 2016 and 2021, Hill played against the Raiders 11 times. He has posted more than 100 yards only three times during that span. His lowest output came in December of 2018 when he caught one pass for 13 yards.
As much as Hill knows the Raiders, the Raiders know Hill. In the last four games against the Raiders, all as a member of the Chiefs, Hill has 25 receptions for 339 yards as well as 3 touchdowns.
Today in Miami, he will face the Raiders for the first time as a member of the Dolphins.
Hill needs to average 115 yards per game to meet his personal goals but this game is important because the Raiders are one of the three teams remaining on Miami's schedule that doesn't have a lights-out stellar defense. Washington and Tennessee are the other two.
If Hill wants to make the 2K mark, he has to have a big game against teams like the Raiders because the Jets are going to play Miami very tough as will the Ravens, Cowboys, and Bills. If Hill can't at the very least make the 115 mark today, the chances of him hitting 2K will be considerably lower.
After his last game, I expect Hill to have a big game today against the Raiders.