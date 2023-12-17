Tyreek Hill's status for the Miami Dolphins and other inactive possibilities
The Miami Dolphins don't kick off until 1:00 but we will know if Tyreek Hill and others are playing long before the game begins.
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill will take the field and test his ankle late this morning as the Dolphins warm up to play the New York Jets on Sunday.
Around 11:30 this morning, we will have an idea as to whether or not Tyreek Hill will be active or inactive for today's game against the Jets. Check back to this post to get the inactives for today's game.
Hill is dealing with the ankle injury he sustained Monday night against the Titans. It is hard to believe that he will return to play today on a short week but Cameron Wolfe reported that a person close to the situation believes he will play today.
Miami is also waiting to hear about De'Von Achane who has been limited in practice with a toe injury. Achane hasn't been able to fully practice this week and if he can't go, Jeff Wilson, Jr. could play a big role in Miami's offense today.
The news for Achane may not be good as the Dolphins elevated RB Darrynton Evans. This could simply be a case of security should Achane's pre-game warm-ups not go well enough to play.
Liam Eichenberg and Terron Armstead both should see the field today as the Dolphins didn't make any roster moves to add depth to the offensive line. That is a pretty risky move by the Dolphins but it is also a good sign that they believe both players will be fine. Armstead should be good to go for at least half the game.
DeShon Elliot and Robert Hunt will miss today's game and we know that Skylar Thompson will provide the emergency QB slot on the inactive list as well. There is a lot of belief that Jevon Holland will miss another week as well. Holland continues to deal with knee issues and did not play last week.
Once the Dolphins release the list of inactive players we will know where Hill stands or doesn't. We will post the inactives here as soon as they are released publicly.